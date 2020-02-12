Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed legislation that will "hold harmless" Indiana schools by preventing their 2019 and 2020 ILEARN test results from negatively affecting school accountability grades and teacher evaluations.
Senate Enrolled Act 2, the governor said, "ensures that Indiana’s students, teachers and schools have the time they need to successfully adjust to the new ILEARN. I am grateful that the General Assembly unanimously supported my call to take action allowing educators to remain focused on helping Hoosier students succeed.”
This was Indiana's first year with ILEARN, which replaced ISTEP Plus as the state's mandatory test.
State officials warned in August before publicly releasing scores in September that state and local scores were low compared to the performance on the previous test. In overall results, fewer than half of Indiana students met expected achievement levels on ILEARN.
Educators called for, and state officials almost immediately promised, a measure to keep schools and teachers from being punished for the anticipated reductions in test performance given the new test and new methods of administering it.
