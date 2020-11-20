Gov. Holcomb, first lady test negative for COVID-19

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb have tested negative for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Friday afternoon.
They were quarantined Tuesday after several members of their security detail tested positive for COVID-19 and the governor and first lady were determined to be close contacts.
Both received an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test and had negative results on both. They are doing well and are not experiencing symptoms, the governor’s staff said.
On the advice of Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Eric and Janet Holcomb will not be tested again unless they develop symptoms.
The Holcombs will continue their 14-day quarantine and can resume a normal schedule with vigilance about masking and social distancing on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.