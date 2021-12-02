Gift to allow construction to begin on Ivy Tech paramedic, respiratory therapy labs

Trans-Care Ambulance has made a $108,000 gift to Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute to complete phase two of the college’s campus renovation.
The gift marks a significant milestone that will allow construction to begin on Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s new paramedic science and respiratory therapy labs.
“Trans-Care’s gift will have a lasting impact and help attract the future healthcare workforce,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “The new paramedic science and respiratory therapy lab spaces will give students the experience of working in a state-of-the art healthcare facility. The renovation will elevate students’ learning experience, offering them easier access to healthcare technology, including Ivy Tech’s ambulance simulation.”
“Trans-Care’s milestone gift demonstrates their strong commitment to education, the future workforce, and to public health in Indiana,” said Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech president. “EMT, paramedic science, and respiratory therapy students will benefit from Trans-Care’s generosity and foresight. Hoosier communities will directly benefit from graduates who will fill critical roles in healthcare.”
The gift comes at a time when the local healthcare workforce is in greater need than ever for healthcare professionals.
“Emergency Medical Services play a vital and unique role in the healthcare system, in that highly trained paramedics bring critical aspects of medical care directly to members of the community, in both emergency and non-emergency situations,” said Matthew Willham, Vigo County clinical director and paramedic with Trans-Care. “At this time, the healthcare industry overall faces shortages of trained paramedics and EMTs, which are essential to their community.”
To make education even more affordable, Trans-Care recently partnered with Ivy Tech through the Achieve Your Degree program to offer EMT employees the chance to earn their paramedic science technical certificate at minimal cost. Trans-Care has locations in Columbus, Indianapolis, Lafayette, Terre Haute and Vincennes.
Ivy Tech offers a basic emergency medical studies certificate, which can be completed in only one semester to become EMT certified. EMTs can complete the Ivy Tech paramedic science technical certificate in only four semesters to be eligible to take the National Registry Paramedic exam for paramedic licensure. Both certificates are tuition-free to those who meet Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program requirements.
Information about Ivy Tech’s paramedic science program can be found at ivytech.edu/paramedic-science. Those interested in a career at Trans-Care can apply at trans-care.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.