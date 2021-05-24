A fire Thursday destroyed the George Rogers Clark cabin at Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville, Indiana.
Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner noted the site's historic importance.
“For twenty years, the reproduction of the George Rogers Clark cabin at Falls of the Ohio State Park has educated Hoosiers and our guests of the important role the site, and region, played in the history of our nation," Bortner said in a DNR news release.
"This is where Merriweather Lewis and William Clark first met, in 1803, and began their journey of discovery together. It has long served as a peaceful place for Americans to meet, reflect, and celebrate events in their lives. We are deeply saddened by this loss.”
The DNR Division of Law Enforcement is working with state and local agencies to investigate the cause of the fire. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.