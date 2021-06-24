INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Gaming Commission on Thursday opted not to renew the Lucy Luck gaming license to operate a casino in Terre Haute. The casino, constructed and operated by Hard Rock, was projected to earn $120 million in its first year of operation.
Commissioners faulted the company for falling short on two requirements: hiring an executive team to run the casino and securing fully vetted financing.
“We’re now a year and a half into this process and still talking about things that are prospective in nature,” Sarah Tait, the executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission, said just before the vote.
Murray Clark, an Indianapolis attorney for Lucy Luck, defended the lack of team, noting that it was a “unique situation” and shovels hadn’t even broken ground.
“Hard Rock will manage the design and construction – much like it did in Gary,” Clark said, referencing the new Hard Rock casino in Gary, which both exist under parent company Spectacle Entertainment.
“We haven’t closed on the financing because we don’t have financing approval. Other than that, I’m not clear on why this statement of ‘We’re not fully funded.’”
This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.
