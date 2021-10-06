Full House to discuss its casino proposal

Full House Resorts will present to the public its plans for a Vigo County casino and hotel, which would be called American Place Terre Haute.
The presentation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Idle Creek Banquet Center. It will include a review of the proposal, information on vendor and employment opportunities and a question-and-answer session.
The Full House proposal, with an estimated value of $250 million, is one of four now before the Indiana Gaming Commission. One of those four will be chosen for the Vigo County Casino license.
If approved, American Place would be developed on a 32 acre site along Interstate 70 near the Indiana 46 interchange. More information about American Place can be found at www.americanplace.com/terrehaute
Also submitting proposals to the Gaming Commission were CDITH LLC (Churchill Downs); HR Terre Haute LLC (Hard Rock); and Terre Haute Entertainment LLC (Premier Gaming Group and Terre Haute Entertainment Holdings LLC).
The commission has said it plans to make a choice at its Nov. 17 meeting.
