South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Los Angeles filmmaker Ami Horowitz spoke Friday, rounding out the Democratic presidential candidates appearing at the National Urban League conference in Indianapolis.
On Thursday, five candidates — former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio — addressed attendees.
Candidates pitched their campaigns to the audience for 10 minutes before answering NUL-submitted questions about Russian interference in elections, voter suppression and closing the wealth gap.
Buttigieg, 37, repeated his call for generational change, condemning Republicans for family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“Our generation saw this country elect its first black president and then turn around and elect a racist,” Buttigieg said. “We hear in church that we are to ‘Suffer the little children unto me’ and then see little children suffering in cages. Voters of faith need to know that they have a choice.”
Buttigieg called for more capital investment and assistance for minority homeowners and business owners.
“It’s a reminder that if you are black in America right now, your experience puts you effectively in a different country,” Buttigieg said. “I think for too long, we have believed that we were on a path where systemic racism is going to take care of itself in this country.”
In light of a police-involved shooting in South Bend last month, Buttigieg said the country needed to shift attitudes toward law enforcement officers.
“I’m not running based on the idea that we have ended any of these challenges in my city or in any city,” Buttigieg said. He said he needed to talk about the issue “because, maybe the biggest group of people who need to understand … is white Americans.”
Ami Horowitz described himself as a conservative running in the Democratic primary to “right the ship” and bring the party back to center.
“The demagoguery and the dogma of the current incarceration of Democratic Party has been so wrong and damaging to your community,” Horowitz said to the crowd of mostly black attendees. “In my view, they have failed you. Their policies have failed you.”
Gillibrand, 52, addressed systematic racism that divided the country, saying she needed to use her position of privilege as a platform.
“It is my responsibility, as a white woman standing here today running for president, to take on your battles as if they were my own,” Gillibrand said.
Gillibrand said she supported permitting post offices to provide basic banking services, eliminating cash bail and instituting reparations as well as legalizing marijuana.
“We know that black and white and brown young men all smoke pot at the same rate, but who gets arrested? Young black men,” Gillibrand said. “And they can’t afford to miss their jobs the next day. It starts this cycle of poverty where now they have a criminal record, they have a criminal conviction, they might be denied opportunities, they might be denied housing, all because they’re the ones that were prosecuted because they smoked pot with their girlfriends.”
After “Clorox(-ing) the Oval Office,” Gillibrand said she, unlike President Donald Trump, would stand up to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
“Russia truly tried to undermine our Democracy and attacked the very core of our nation,” Gillibrand said. “They did it through hate and division, and President Trump has just leaned into that.”
Harris, 54, unveiled education policies aimed at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for STEM degrees and teachers, for a total of $62.5 billion.
“HBCUs have always been part of training our future, and now, in the midst of technical and technological and digital revolution, we must ensure that everyone participates in the wealth that it creates,” Harris said.
As a prosecutor and attorney general in California, Harris received a question about being ineffective as an advocate for criminal justice reform.
“I am acutely aware of what is wrong with the system,” Harris said. “(But) shouldn’t we also have a role on the inside where we can influence the decisions being made?”
Harris said that Russian interference “exposed America’s Achilles’ heel” and was used to divide Americans.
“The issue of race has become not only a civil rights issue, but also a national security issue,” Harris said. “2020 is going to be fierce. And we cannot get played.”
Buttigieg will participate in the first night of the second round of Democratic debates Tuesday. Gillibrand and Harris will appear Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.