Former Franklin College president pleads in child porn case

After two years of legal battles, former Franklin College President Thomas Minar on Thursday pleaded “no contest” to child enticement and possession of child pornography charges.
Minar’s bond was revoked, and he now awaits sentencing in Door County, Wisconsin, Jail.
Judge David Weber asked Minar several times if he understood his rights and what it meant to plead no contest, which has Minar accepting his conviction but not admitting guilt.
Minar responded with a choked up, “Yes, sir.”
“The court finds the defendant guilty,” Weber said.
Sentencing will be 2:30 p.m. June 6. In that hearing, District Attorney Colleen Nordin will present a previous jointly reached offer of seven years in prison and seven years of extended supervision.
Weber said if Minar violates extended supervision, he may have to spend the entirety of his sentence in confinement. The judge asked Minar’s defense team to get any final documents to the court by May 31.
Brett Reetz, Minar’s local attorney, said the defense will be asking for less time than the mandatory minimum. Nordin said if the defense does ask for less time than in the joint reached offer, then she will ask for more time.
“If you’re going to make my life a little easier and join me on this recommendation, I’ll ask for seven,” Nordin said. “But since I won’t get a guarantee of seven, I’m going to fight a little harder.”
Minar’s defense team asked that he be allowed to await sentencing at home. Weber denied that motion.
The Franklin College community was shaken by the news of Minar’s arrest in 2020. The college said in a statement it has continued its mission despite the tragedy it has faced. Franklin College is in Franklin, Indiana, south of Indianapolis.
“Since Thomas Minar’s termination more than two years ago, Franklin College has maintained its focus on delivering the quality education that leads to the personal and academic success of our students,” it said. “Franklin is thriving from every perspective as we continue to prepare our students for productive careers and fulfilling lives.”
Minar was arrested Jan. 6, 2020, by Sturgeon Bay police, who tracked him to a McDonald’s after conducting an undercover investigation on the dating app Grindr. Authorities allege chat records show Minar planned to meet with a 15-year-old child.
Minar faced a total of 15 charges — 12 counts of possession of child pornography, using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement, and exposing a child to harmful narrations.
Alexa Shrake is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com and co-executive editor for Franklin College's student newspaper, The Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.