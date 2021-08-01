An Avon woman was sentenced to three years in prison for bank and mail fraud.
Susan Fruits, 46, also will serve two years of supervised release and was ordered to pay over $315,000 in restitution.
Federal prosecutors said Fruits devised two separate fraud schemes.
One targeted customers of the Brownsburg, Indiana bank where she served as branch manager. Fruits admitted in court that between 2017 and 2020, she perpetrated a scheme to withdraw money from customers’ certificate of deposit without their knowledge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.
Fruits digitally signed for the customers without their authorization, effectively forging their signatures, and then approved the withdrawals using her position as branch manager. In total, she stole more than $180,000 from the bank’s customers using this scheme.
A mail fraud scheme targeted three children for whom she served as guardian and trustee of their inheritance, the government said. Fruits was named the trustee for the accounts, each of which had more than $50,000 in them. Over the course of eight months, Fruits spent all the money in the children’s accounts on unauthorized purchases, according to prosecutors.
Between the two schemes, Fruits admitted to stealing more than $315,000.
“Ms. Fruits’ actions were full of greed and selfishness,” acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress, said in a news release Friday. “It is sad to see someone abuse a position of trust for self-enrichment, especially at the cost of children who have already lost so much. Fruits has been brought to justice and the victims will receive what is due to them.”
The FBI investigated the case; Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Eakman prosecuted.
