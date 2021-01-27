Despite a slight bump in COVID-19 vaccine distribution from the federal government, the state will continue to offer the vaccine only to healthcare workers and those 70 and older.

At least 22 states have opened their vaccine distribution to teachers, including all four of Indiana’s neighbors.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

“We still have (a) ways to go in terms of our most at-risk populations,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.

Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of the health department, said that the next category would be people between the ages of 60 and 69 to vaccinate before moving on to other categories of people.

“We’re getting around 90,000 doses a week,” Weaver said. “So you can see that it will take some time.”

According to the state, approximately 57% of the 470,000 Hoosiers over the age of 70, or 262,000 Hoosiers, had been vaccinated or scheduled their appointment. Healthcare workers and first responders, the first priority group, had a slightly higher vaccination rate of 60%, or 280,000 of an estimated 473,000 Hoosiers.

According to the state, 477,326 Hoosiers have received their first dose and 112,855 of those are now fully vaccinated.

Even though hospitalizations, deaths and cases have decreased after a holiday surge, Kris Box, the state health commissioner, emphasized that the state was only prioritizing healthcare workers and the elderly for the vaccine. Those 60 and older make up 93% of deaths and 64% of hospitalizations.

“We are hearing reports around the state of local health departments that are opening the vaccine up to people who are not yet eligible,” Box said. “This creates confusion across the state.”

Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores will begin to offer vaccines by appointment only at their pharmacies in the coming weeks. Participating Walmart stores can be found at ourshot.in.gov. Meijer and Kroger will use their own appointment systems.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities vaccinate under a federal partnership with pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreens. Because of the different program, the state doesn’t include long-term care vaccinations in their totals.

CVS, responsible for 319 nursing homes, said it had finished administering all of its first doses and 9% of its second doses this week. For its 647 assisted living facilities, 20%, or 132 facilities, had completed their first round of vaccines and another 158 facility clinics are scheduled in the next seven days.

Walgreens reported it had finished first doses at all of their 107 nursing homes but didn’t indicate its progress on the second dose this week. At 194 assisted living facilities, Walgreens had administered the first dose to 77%, or 150 facilities.

Despite progress, the state hasn’t reviewed its visitation guidelines, which sharply restrict family access to loved ones in long-term care facilities. Facilities may grant an essential caregiver exemption at their discretion, which families argue is unevenly and unfairly applied.

“We’re waiting for communication from (the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) to change the requirements on visitation,” Dan Rusyniak, the chief medical officer of the Family and Social Services Administration, said. “Like others, we’re waiting and hopeful because we’d really like to open it back up and, particularly, would like to get those residents who have been vaccinated back in contact with their families.”

Rusyniak said he and others were hopeful studies would show that the vaccines are effective against not only contracting the disease but also transmitting it.

Holcomb also announced he would extend the state’s mask mandate until Feb. 28 but would modify capacity limits to 25% or 50% of fire code occupancy levels, depending on each county’s advisory level.