INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags at all Purdue and Indiana University campus locations to be flown at half-staff to honor former Purdue University President Dr. Steven Beering.
Beering was formerly dean of the Indiana University School of Medicine and director of the IU Medical Center in Indianapolis.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset Sunday to honor Beering and his service.
