The public is invited to cut certain downed trees in designated areas at Cagles Mill Lake/Lieber State Recreation Area for firewood.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting begin immediately and end Dec. 20. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
Permits are available at the property office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A firewood permit must be obtained daily for each load. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends, such as Nov. 28 and 29. Wood may be cut between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Firewood from state parks is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Firewood cutters must wear chaps, gloves, leather boots, hearing and eye protection.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited.
The ban on transporting ash between Indiana counties no longer exists because the emerald ash borer insect (EAB) is now widespread in the state.
Rules for bringing firewood to DNR properties remain in place. The DNR does not recommend long-distance movement of firewood of any species due to the potential for moving other insect pests and tree diseases beyond locally impacted areas. Long-distance movement is moving beyond the immediate county or surrounding counties.
For more information, call 765-795-4576 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Cagles Mill Lake/Lieber SRA is at 1317 W. Lieber Road, Suite 1, Cloverdale IN 46120. Visit on.IN.gov/lieberSRA for more details.
