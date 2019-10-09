A fifth Indiana man has died following a small plane crash near a Michigan airport.
The 48-year-old pilot Joel Beavins died Sunday. His obituary was posted online by Swartz Family Community Mortuary in Franklin, Indiana.
Zechariah Bennett, 27, of Plainfield and formerly Terre Haute, died Saturday at a Michigan hospital. He was was an assistant project manager for contractor Patterson Horth out of Indianapolis, and was traveling to Michigan for a project meeting when the private plane crashed.
Six men were aboard the single-engine plane, which crashed Oct. 3 outside Capital Region International Airport, near Lansing, Michigan. The plane had departed from Indy South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis.
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Wednesday. It described the plane as a single-engine Socata TBM 700 aircraft.
The report didn't reach a firm conclusion about the cause of the crash. But it notes that the plane was about 126 pounds over the maximum allowable landing weight when it crashed and about 3 inches past the center-of-gravity limit.
