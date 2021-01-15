Feds execute 12th person since July, second this week

The U.S. government executed Corey Johnson, the 12th person since it resumed use of the death penalty in July, at 11:34 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

Earlier Thursday night, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for the execution of Johnson, now 52, a Virginian sentenced to death in connection with seven drug-trafficking slayings in the Richmond area in 1992.

Johnson had been scheduled to die at 6 p.m., but his execution was delayed as last-minute appeals played out before the Supreme Court in Washington.

Lawyers for both Johnson and for Dustin Higgs — who is to be executed today — argued that lung damage from COVID-19 infections made it likely they would suffer excruciating pain from lethal injections of pentobarbital.

Johnson's lawyers also argued he is intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible to be put to death under both federal law and a previous Supreme Court ruling.

Federal prosecutors disputed Johnson's mental status, and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Howard Vick Jr., one of the prosecutors in the case, said the violence committed by Johnson and his fellow gang members was unmatched at the time.

One of the gang's victims was stabbed 85 times and another was shot 16 times.

Johnson was convicted of being the shooter in a triple slaying, and participating in four other capital murders, including shooting a rival drug dealer 15 times.

In his clemency petition, Johnson's lawyers said he has repeatedly expressed “sincere remorse” for his crimes.

“I'm sorry for the great number of people who are dead, you know, and there is a lot on us, and I feel we are no angels,” he said during his sentencing hearing. He also spoke to a group of students present in the courtroom that day and urged them not to commit crimes or make the mistakes he had made in his life.

Lawyers for Johnson and Higgs have fought to the last moment, hoping to delay the men's executions beyond this week. That's because President-elect Joe Biden takes office next Wednesday, and Biden opposes the federal death penalty and might stop its use.

Three executions were scheduled for this week in Terre Haute. Lisa Montgomery was executed Tuesday, making her the first woman executed by the federal government since 1953. Johnson was set for Thursday and Higgs for Friday.

Higgs would be the 13th and last of those U.S. death row inmates scheduled to be executed in this series that began in July. The Trump administration will have executed more people in a single year than any other administration in more than 130 years, according to the Associate Press.

Death penalty opponents said Johnson is the first intellectually disabled person executed by the U.S. government in decades.

The execution

When his death was announced by the prison official in the room, the muffled sound of clapping and whistling could be heard by media witnesses coming from another witness room overlooking the execution chamber.

Once the execution commenced, chanting from the room for Johnson's witnesses sounded like, “We love you, Corey.”

Johnson himself declined to give a final statement while in the execution chamber, saying “No, I'm okay” when asked by the executioner for a statement. His attorneys later released a written statement.

Johnson looked left toward the witness room near his feet and mouthed “love you” to his witnesses. He raised his left handle slightly as if to wave.

The execution began about 11:09 p.m. Johnson's breathing became labored about 11:12 p.m. as his abdomen heaved up and down.

His mouth opened and he spoke to his spiritual adviser in the room.

At 11:13 p.m. his eyes closed and his breathing slowed.

The chanting from the inmate witness room continued, and Johnson's spiritual adviser — Unitarian minister Bill Breeden — looked to the nearby witness room and nodded to Johnson's witnesses.

Prison officials and a U.S. marshal remained standing in the room with Johnson and Breeden. A man entered the room at 11:33 p.m. to check for a heartbeat. The warden pronounced death at 11:34 p.m.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Media witnesses agreed that Johnson appeared perplexed by procedures of his execution as he looked around at the the witnesses in the viewing rooms.

His intellectual disability was one of the issues argued by his defense team who sought stay of execution Thursday.

In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Atkins v. Virginia that the execution of people with intellectual disability violates the U.S. Constitution. More recent Supreme Court decisions for cases in Florida and Texas have reinforced this prohibition. Federal law has barred such executions for more than 30 years.

A challenge filed Thursday by Johnson's attorneys to the U.S. Supreme Court emphasized that Johnson was intellectually disabled, with childhood IQ scores as low as 65, placing him “in the lowest first or second percentile of the population. He remained in second grade for three years, then repeated third and fourth grades."

COVID-19 on death row

Johnson was known to be recovering from COVID-19 contracted on death row. The executioner in the room did not put on a face mask for about three minutes after the witnesses were able to see into the room.

The Federal Correctional Complex at Terre Haute — which includes a penitentiary, prison and work camp — was overrun with COVID-19 in December. Inmate cases at the penitentiary numbered 410 on Dec. 28, while the adjacent prison had 48 inmate cases.

The penitentiary still reported 336 cases on Jan. 4, and numerous death row inmates were reportedly among those with the virus. More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the prison complex since the start of the pandemic.

In recent days, a federal judge in Washington D.C. ordered a stay for Johnson, as well as for fellow death row inmate Dustin Higgs, because both men tested positive last month for COVID-19.

Higgs is scheduled for execution Friday.

Lawyers for both inmates argued that lung damage from the coronavirus makes it more likely they would suffer excruciating pain from a lethal injection of pentobarbital.

However, government lawyers were successful in getting a green light from the U.S. Supreme Court to proceed even after lower courts put federal executions on hold.

Final statement

After his death, Johnson's attorneys released his final statement. It said:

“I want to say that I am sorry for my crimes. I wanted to say that to the families who were victimized by my actions, and I want these names to be remembered," and he listed the names Louis Johnson, Anthony Carter, Dorothy Armstrong, Curtis Thorne, Linwood Chiles, Peyton Johnson and Bobby Long

"I would have said I was sorry before, but I didn't know how. I hope you will find peace.

"To my family, I have always loved you, and your love has made me real. On the streets, I was looking for shortcuts, I had some good role models, I was side tracking, I was blind and stupid.

"I am not the same man that I was.

"To the staff in the SCU. Thank you, you have been kind.

"The pizza and strawberry shake were wonderful, but I didn't get the jelly-filled donuts that ordered. What's with that? This should be fixed.

"Thanks to the Chaplain who has been kind.

"Thanks to my legal team. Don has been more than a lawyer, he has become a friend.

"I am thankful to my minister. I am okay. I am at peace.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.