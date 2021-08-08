A federal jury has convicted five Indiana residents, all former officers or employees of Banc-Serv Partners LLP, in what federal prosecutors called a 13-year conspiracy to defraud the Small Business Administration in connection with its programs to guarantee loans made to small businesses.
Convicted were:
• Kerri Agee, 46, of Noblesville, former president, chief executive officer and founder of Banc-Serv; one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution and four counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution
• Kelly Isley, 40, of Westfield, Banc-Serv’s former chief operating officer; one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution and two counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution.
• Nicole Smith, 44, of Indianapolis, a former Banc-Serv employee; one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution and two counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution
• Chad Griffin, 48, of Carmel, Banc-Serv’s former chief marketing officer; one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution
• Matthew Smith, 52, of Westfield, Indiana, Banc-Serv’s co-founder and a former director of a lending institution that originated loans with Banc-Serv; one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution. Matthew Smith was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
In a news release, the U.S. Department of Justice said evidence presented at trial showed the defendants fraudulently obtained SBA-guaranteed loans on behalf of their clients, knowing that the loans did not meet SBA’s guidelines and requirements for the guarantees.
From 2004 until October 2017, they helped originate SBA loans on behalf of various financial institutions and other lenders and, on multiple occasions, fraudulently obtained guarantees for loans that the SBA had deemed ineligible, the government said. When the loans defaulted, the defendants applied to have the SBA purchase the defaulted loans from investors and lending institutions, thereby shifting some of the losses onto the SBA.
The fraudulent loans presented at trial totaled approximately $5 million in guaranteed disbursements, the government said.
The defendants convicted of conspiracy or fraud affecting a financial institution face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison per count. The charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence for each of these defendants after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Chief William E. Johnston and Trial Attorney Vasanth Sridharan of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division Fraud Section. Trial Attorney Brandon Burkart assisted.
Investigating were the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the FBI and the small Small Business Administration. The Department of Housing and Urban Development assisted.
