Federal court warns of jury duty scam

The federal court whose jurisdiction includes the Terre Haute area is warning the public that scammers are using the court's name to trick people into clicking a potentially harmful internet link.
On Tuesday, the clerk of the U.S District Court for the Southern District of Indiana began receiving phone calls from individuals who had been sent emails informing them that they had been summoned for federal jury service.
The email urges recipients to click a link. Federal courts do not issue jury summons via email. Anyone receiving a legitimate jury summons will receive that information via physical mail. Do not click any link included in an email from an unknown sender.
Many recipients of this email are employees of the state of Indiana and are receiving the scam email on their work email account. State employees should notify their information technology staff if they receive the email.
Residents of the Southern District of Indiana who believe they have been the victim of such a scam are encouraged to report the incident to the clerk’s office at 317-229-3700 and the Federal Trade Commission at tinyurl.com/1056rj4s
Here is additional information on things to remember, who to call, and what to do if you are contacted by a scammer:
• Authenticate an email or call by contacting the clerk’s office at (317) 229-3700 to verify that the court is not requiring any action from you and that the scam call did not come from the court.
• Do not divulge personal information or financial information to unknown callers, including those who claim to work for a government agency.
• A court will never ask for a credit/debit card number, gift card number, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers over the phone or by email for any purpose.
• A fine will never be imposed until after an individual has appeared in court and been given the opportunity to explain a failure to appear.
