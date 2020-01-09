FBI's Indy office focused on election security

The presidential and gubernatorial election might still be 11 months away, but FBI agents in Indianapolis have one major focus: election security.
“The major difference [between the 2016 and 2020 elections] is we’ve been talking about it for the last three-and-a-half years,” Special Agent in Charge Grant Mendenhall, based in Indianapolis, said. “There’s more awareness of [interference] as a possibility.”
In the 2016 election, eight states were compromised out of the 21 targeted by hackers, and the FBI established the Foreign Influence Task Force to establish communication between relevant agencies. The task force eases the process of notifying other agencies about identified threats.
Special Agent Mike Alford, who focuses on cyberthreats, said the introduction of social media changed how misinformation spreads in the United States.
“Previous to the information age, everything had to be done manually,” Alford said. “Whereas now, somebody can be sitting back home, in their home country, on their computer and if they can type the English language they have the same ability to get information out there.”
Alford noted that Indiana wasn’t one of the states compromised in 2016, perhaps helped by Indiana’s election process.
“At no point in time does [voting information] actually hit the internet here in the state of Indiana, which from the cyber side definitely reduces the likelihood of anything cyber happening,” Alford said.
Examples of misinformation can include posts about polling locations, election dates or the candidates themselves. Because lying about something or someone, even a political opponent, isn’t a crime, the FBI can only notify social media companies.
“We won’t ask them to take stuff down, but we will provide them with information so they can make the determination on their side,” Alford said, adding that most social media companies have their own policies about posting misinformation.
Foreign governments such as Russia and China try to illegally influence America’s elections, the bureau says, so it has created programs such as Protected Voices to help protect campaigns and candidates from cybersecurity threats. Outside influences aim to also undermine American confidence in elections.
“Countries like Russia or China could be very interested in just creating the possibility that something could have happened,” Alford said. “Our biggest concern is [someone] creating the optic that something bad happened.”
In preparation for the 2020 election, Alford said that individuals need to be wary about posts on unverified posts on social media.
“If somebody sees something on social, [maybe] they don’t trust it right away,” Alford said. “Take that extra step and verify it or not let it influence their opinion until they can verify it.”
