FBI: Missing Ohio girl might be in Indiana

Local, state and federal authorities were searching Friday for a 5-year-old Ohio girl who left a store Thursday night with her 36-year-old neighbor and hadn't been seen since, according to the FBI.
She might be in Indiana.
An Amber Alert was issued for Ana Grace Burke of Jackson Township outside of Canton, Ohio, just after 2 p.m. Friday.
She remained missing as of early Friday night, Jackson Township Police Major Jim Monigold said, according to an FBI email.
Police obtained an arrest warrant through Massillon Municipal Court for Jonathan Lee Stinnett of Jackson Township on felony kidnapping and abduction charges.
Police said Stinnett and Ana Grace were last seen at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at the Goodwill store at 7257 Fulton Drive NW across the street from the Jackson Township Police Department.
Stinnett and another individual with whom he lived were inside Goodwill when Stinnett said he was taking the girl to the restroom at the McDonald's across the parking lot from the store. Stinnett never returned with the child, leaving the person he was with behind.
He and the other individual were watching Ana Grace for the parents at the time, according to a 911 call made by the family.
Stinnett is the child's neighbor at the Quail Hollow Apartments, according to the family's 911 call and missing person report.
The FBI, Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are assisting Jackson Township police with the investigation.
The FBI said a tip was received indicating the vehicle she was last seen in — a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar tation wagon — with Michigan license plates EHL7187 — might be in Indiana.
Stinnett and Ana Grace are described as:
• Jonathan Stinnett is white, stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in a maroon short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
• Ana Grace is white, stands 3-foot-9 and weighs 55 pounds. She has blue eyes and strawberry blond hair. She was last seen in a pink T-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.
Anyone who may have seen these individuals should contact the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960 or the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center at 330-837-9346.
— The FBI provided this article to the Tribune-Star.
