Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday announced Hoosier farmers are eligible for assistance under a secretarial natural disaster designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This was in response to a letter the governor sent to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in July requesting assistance due to the excessive rain and flooding during planting season.
“I am grateful that Secretary Perdue and his team recognized the hardships Hoosier farmers experienced this planting season,” Holcomb said in a news release. “As a result of this designation, farmers in all 92 counties are now eligible for assistance, and I encourage those impacted to work with their local Farm Service Agency office.”
Seventy-four counties were designated as primary natural disaster areas. USDA deferred its decision on the remaining 18 counties. However, since they border one or more of the primary disaster areas, they are considered contiguous disaster counties – allowing farm operators in those areas to be eligible for the same assistance.
In order to qualify, farm operators must show at least a 30 percent loss in crop production or a physical loss to livestock, livestock products, real estate or chattel property. Farmers can borrow up to 100 percent of actual production or physical losses to a maximum amount of $500,000, according to USDA.
In addition to emergency loans, farmers with existing FSA loans, who are unable to make their payments, may be eligible to have certain payments deferred. Farmers are encouraged to work with their local FSA office for assistance regarding payment forbearance or emergency disaster loans.
For a list of Farm Service Agency offices in Indiana, visit www.fsa.usda.gov. Deadline to apply for emergency loans is April 29, 2020.
