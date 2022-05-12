Family says police have DNA evidence in Delphi murders

The family member of a killed Delphi teenager indicated that police may have DNA evidence related to the case.
During an interview with FOX News senior correspondent Laura Ingle on Monday night, Liberty “Libby” German’s grandmother Becky Patty said police mentioned finding DNA evidence.
“Police have said there was DNA. They have made the comment that there was DNA,” Patty told Ingle.
German and her friend Abigail Williams were killed near a trail by Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. Cell phone footage found on German’s phone shows a man police said may have been involved in the case. To date, no one has been charged with the killings.
When asked to verify the existence of DNA evidence, Indiana State Police- Lafayette District Commander Lt. Thomas McKee said he is unable to give public comment about evidence in an open investigation.
Police have not released many details about the double homicide, but they have asked anyone with information about social media profiles belonging to “anthony_shots” to contact them.
The anthony_shots profile was created by Kegan Kline, 27, of Peru. He used a fake name and fake pictures to solicit sexual photos and videos from young girls throughout Indiana. In a probable cause affidavit from 2017, Kline admitted to primarily using Snapchat and Instagram to find and speak to underage girls.
Kline was arrested in August and is currently awaiting trial in Miami County for multiple counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and obstruction of justice.
Police have not specified Kline’s connection to the Delphi case, but Patty said Libby interacted with the anthony_shots account.
“I know for a fact that this anthony_shots account did have contact with Libby,” Patty told FOX News. “I feel that he knows more than he says.”
Kline has not been listed as an official suspect in the Delphi case and denies any involvement in the killings.
Officials involved with the investigation have continued to encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report any information that could be helpful to police.
“Working diligently every day with our county, local, and federal partners, we continue to give our very best efforts to solve this case,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said in a Feb. 2022 press release. “Abby, Libby, their families, and the Delphi community deserve nothing less.”
