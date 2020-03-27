The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced that all 2019-2020 basic hunting, basic fishing, hunt/fish combo, youth licenses and stamps set to expire March 31, 2020, will be valid for use until Friday, May 22, 2020.
License holders should keep a printed or electronic copy with them while hunting or fishing.
Those without a valid 2019-2020 annual license or stamp will need a new 2020-2021 annual license.
For the upcoming 2020 spring wild turkey season, hunters will need a 2020 spring turkey license and valid gamebird habitat stamp.
Licenses can be purchased by visiting the Indiana Fish & Wildlife Online License System, open authorized license vendors, or calling the Indiana DNR Customer Service Center at 877-463-6367, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
