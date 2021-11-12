Event leads woman to donate organ; next Kidney Foundation Authors Benefit set for today

Jane Fuqua went from attending an author’s event she had previously been unaware of to donating a kidney in fairly short order.
Her friend from a book club invited her to the annual National Kidney Foundation Authors Luncheon Benefit. It’s ordinarily an in-person event in San Francisco, but was done virtually in 2020. Her friend was familiar with the Kidney Foundation because her son had kidney problems.
Fuqua, a Zionsville woman whose oldest son attended Rose-Hulman, enjoyed the chit-chat among the authors (she found mystery writer John Grisham “really thoughtful”), during which one participant spoke of donating a kidney to his young son, adding that one can live a perfectly normal life with just one kidney. Which got her thinking.
When she broached the idea of donating a kidney to a stranger with her husband Jack, a physician at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, he said, “Go for it.” Her sons also got on board. She was approved for the donation and given the date of the operation — June 11 of this year, which just coincidentally happened to be her 38th wedding anniversary.
When she told her husband about the surprising timeframe, he merely replied, “‘I don’t have to buy you dinner for our anniversary.”
This year’s Kidney Foundation Authors Luncheon Benefit is at 3 p.m. today at kidney.org/authors. Participating writers include:
• Walter Mosley, author of the mysteries “Devil in a Blue Dress,” “Always Outnumbered, Always Outgunned” and his latest, “Blood Grove.”
• Elizabeth Strout, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Olive Kitteridge,” “My Name is Lucy Barton” and her latest, “Oh, William!”
• Amor Towles, author of the bestsellers “A Gentleman in Moscow,” “Rules of Civility” and his latest, “The Lincoln Highway.”
• Mary Roach, author of the comic science books “Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers,” “Bonk: The Curious Coupling of Science and Sex” and her latest, “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law.”
All Fuqua knew about her kidney’s recipient was that he was a man named Jeff from Muncie, and it started working in him immediately. Two months later, she met him in a Zoom call and learned his story: His nurse was going to donate her kidney to him, but they weren’t a match, so when Fuqua gave Jeff her kidney the nurse donated hers to a man from Gary, saving two lives in one day.
“The best thing was I met him for coffee and we talked for an hour and a half,” Fuqua said, adding that she’ll see him this weekend for dinner. “I intended to donate it to a stranger, but I ended up giving it to a friend.”
She added, “I’m so glad I did it — what else could I have done with my life that means so much to someone else?”
Each person attending the virtual book chat receives a book from one of the authors participating in the event with the option to obtain more. Since her family consists of science buffs, Fuqua chose Roach’s “Fuzz.”
According to the National Kidney Foundation, 37 million American adults have a kidney ailment, yet 90% don’t realize it. Nearly 100,000 Americans are currently on the waiting list for a kidney transplant that will save their lives; every day 12 people die still waiting.
