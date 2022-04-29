Eighteen indicted on federal drug charges

Eighteen people, including a Terre Haute man, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering changes, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Friday.
John Whiffing, 47, Terre Haute, was among those indicted. He is in custody on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said.
The indictment charges the defendants with conspiracies to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and to launder the proceeds of the distributed controlled substances. The indictment was unsealed Friday following the initial appearances of the defendants.
On Thursday, fifteen defendants were taken into federal custody in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detroit, Michigan. Three other defendants are still at large. In addition, three individuals were detained for immigration violations.
To date in this case, authorities said they have seized about 82 pounds of meth, 1,750 fentanyl pills, approximately 35 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of suspected THC gummies.
In addition to drug seizures, authorities have seized about $9,000 in cash as suspected drug proceeds, as well as nine firearms.
The Jackson County Prosecutors Office has also filed state charges against five additional defendants for dealing methamphetamine, and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor has charged one additional defendant on a state charge for dealing methamphetamine.
The other individuals federally indicted are Edeer Avila, 38, Mexico; Martin Felix-Garcia, 33, Phoenix; Isaias Gonzalez-Torres, 30, Indianapolis; Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 29, Indianapolis; Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, Columbus; Luis Daniel Hernandez, 24, Indianapolis; Andrew Calix-Maldonado, 27, Indianapolis; Julio Vicente-Guox, 33, Indianapolis; Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, Indianapolis; Kenia Acosta, 38, Indianapolis; Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, Indianapolis; Victor Vazquez-Hernandez, 41, Seymour; Allison Perdue, 24, Seymour; Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, Indianapolis; Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, Columbus; Eulailo Murillo-Resura, 31, Indianapolis; and Jendry Medina, 20, Indianapolis.
Facing state prosecution in Jackson County are Emilio Landa-Laganes, Mariah Crowe, Daniel Parrish, Samantha Farris, and Zachariah Farris.
Facing state prosecution in Bartholomew County is Antonio Cuautle-Cuenca.
