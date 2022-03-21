INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in southern Indiana, nearly hitting the Washington County Courthouse in Salem.
The weather service said in a preliminary report Sunday night that the EF-1 twister touched down 5.5 miles southwest of Salem and remained on the ground for eight minutes.
The tornado had a peak wind speed of 105 mph and a peak width of 200 yards about 4 miles miles southwest of Salem, which is located 81 miles south of Indianapolis.
The weather service did not say whether the tornado caused any significant damage.
