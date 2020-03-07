Driver dies after jet fuel tanker crash in Indianapolis

Fire: This photo provided by Indianapolis Fire Department shows firefighters trying to put a tanker fire Feb. 20 in Indianapolis.The driver of the tanker made contact with a portion of the guardrail on the ramp from I465 SB to I70 E. The contact, split the tank and overturned the semi, after which fire broke out. (Indianapolis Fire Department via AP)

A truck driver who was engulfed in flames when his tanker carrying jet fuel crashed and exploded on an Indianapolis highway ramp died Saturday, 16 days after the crash, a hospital said.

Jeffrey "Duke" Denman, 59, of Brownsburg died at the Richard Banks Burn Center at Eskenazi Health, a hospital spokesman said.

Denman told police the tanker was loaded with 4,000 gallons of jet fuel when it crashed on a ramp from Interstate 70 to I-465 on Indianapolis' east side on Feb. 20.

Passersby extinguished the flames engulfing Denman.

Denman was driving for Zionsville-based Jet Star Inc.

In a message on Facebook, Jet Star offered condolences to Denman's family and friends.

"Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers," the company said. “It is a sad day for the Jet Star family and all that knew `Duke.'”

