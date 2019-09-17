A former northwestern Indiana school bus driver who authorities say allowed children as young as 11 years old drive a bus has pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Joandrea McAtee, of Portage, who was charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, entered the agreement Monday. Sentencing is Oct. 28 and McAtee could petition to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor if she completes probation.
The Porter County Sheriff's Office has said McAtee allowed three students — ages 11, 13 and 17 — to drive the bus for a short distance in a rural area near Valparaiso as she was dropping students off from school in September 2018. McAtee was fired by the Porter Township school district.
