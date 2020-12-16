Downtown Convention Center taking shape

The downtown Terre Haute Convention Center and parking garage now has a completion date of April 30, 2022.

With foundation work for the convention center completed last week, a major milestone of erecting structural steel began early this week.

“We have officially started to come out of the ground with the project,” Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer for Garmong Construction Services told members of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday, via a zoom meeting.

“A lot of effort over the next six weeks will be on the garage foundation as well as the structural steel frame of the building,” Kooistra said.

The foundation for the parking garage is slated to be completed Jan. 30 “just in advance of the garage pre-cast delivery, so in a pretty short amount of time you will see the garage really start to take shape in February as the framework and façade are all pre-cast concrete, so that will come together pretty quick starting Feb. 1,” Kooistra said.

“We are looking to have structural steel complete for the convention center on Feb. 9,” he added. “So things are moving ahead as planned.”

Board President Jon Marvel said “it is very exciting to me and people who go by [the site] to see how fast it is moving and you can really see progress now downtown.”

In other business, the board approved a resolution to issue three request for proposals to equip the convention center. The equipment as well as request for proposals have been reviewed by Global Spectrum LP, doing business as Spectra Venue, which is the managing agency for the new convention center.

The proposals, to go out in early January, are for external and internal signage, including a monument sign that will include a video board to announce events and activities; for audio and visual equipment systems and software; and lastly for furniture for the convention center and smallware for the center’s kitchen.

The proposals will be sent out to interested companies and will also be posted online for any interested agency to submit proposals, said Steve Bauer, vice president of construction services for Nations Group. Bauer said he expects to bring recommendations to the board in February or early March for approval by the CIB.

In other business, the board approved $34,500 for Conventions Sports & Leisure International Inc. to conduct a total impact study that is to include the economic impact to the downtown from the convention center. The six- to eight-week study will look at the direct and indirect spending impact of the convention center, personal income, employment both full and part time, tax revenues and intangibles generated from the convention center.

Also, the board approved an amendment to a contract with Nations Group to extend its original contract through April 30, 2022. The amendment lowers a monthly payment by $6,500, with the CIB paying $29,500 per month instead of $36,000 per month. The contract is based on 3% of the construction cost for the project.

