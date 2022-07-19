Doctor begins process to sue Rokita on defamation claim

An Indiana lawyer has emailed the state’s attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent a “cease and desist” letter Friday to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed the abortion on the girl. The letter says Rokita’s statements Wednesday on Fox News cast Bernard in a false light, allege misconduct and could incite violence. Kelly Stevenson, a spokesperson for Rokita's office, says he made “no misleading statements.”