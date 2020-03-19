In accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health’s recommendations, Indiana DNR closed field, hatchery and fish & wildlife area (FWA) offices to the public, effective this morning.
Staff at those offices will continue to work during normal business hours. Updated information for each respective property, including the office phone number, will be posted at each public entrance. Office phone numbers can also be found at individual property pages at wildlife.IN.gov/3077.htm.
The properties themselves remain open to the public. Campgrounds and shooting ranges, except for the range at Tri-County FWA that will remain closed through at least March 24, will also remain open until further notice.
Fishing and hunting licenses remain available for purchase online. Hunting & Trapping and Fishing guidebooks are also available online.
The DNR will continue to provide Hoosiers with outdoor spaces amid concerns about the coronavirus, and do its best to maximize the safety of visitors and staff.
