Dillinger family members apply again to exhume his grave

FILE - This file photo shows Indiana Reformatory booking shots of John Dillinger, stored in the state archives. The History Channel has dropped out of a planned documentary on John Dillinger that would have included the exhumation of the 1930s gangster's Indianapolis gravesite. A&E Networks spokesman Dan Silberman says The History Channel is no longer involved in the Dillinger documentary. Silberman says the network won't comment on why it has withdrawn from the project. The planned exhumation of Dillinger's grave is the subject of a lawsuit. (Indiana State Archives/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)