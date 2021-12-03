Update, 6 p.m.
A Clay County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the leg Friday morning while serving warrants is expected to make a full recovery.
The Jasonville man who allegedly shot at police faces charges in connection with that shooting. The gunman was taken into custody following a four-hour standoff in southern Clay County.
Deputy Brison Swearingen, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, was shot in the lower leg while he and two deputies were serving arrest warrants on Joe Hofmann, 42, of rural Jasonville.
Indiana State Police at Putnamville are investigating the incident, which began about 10 a.m. near Indiana 59 at County Road 1250 South near the New Brunswick Bridge over the Eel River south of Clay City.
ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said Hofmann was wanted on several felony warrants from Vigo County, and deputies had learned he was possibly living in a tent in a wooded area near the river. Deputies located the tent and attempted to make contact with Hofmann, Ames said.
The deputies said Hofmann began shooting at them from the tent, Ames said.
After Swearingen was shot, Deputy Eric Oberholtzer returned fire while deputies retreated and took cover. Hofmann exited the tent and attempted to engage Oberholtzer, an 11-year veteran deputy, but Hofmann then retreated back into the tent, Ames said.
Swearingen was moved to a safe area where first aid was administered. He was later taken to an Indianapolis hospital via Air Evac helicopter.
Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State Police special response teams arrived at the scene with armored vehicles.
Hofmann peacefully surrendered to officers about 2:30 p.m.
The original warrants for Hofmann from Vigo County were for escape, resisting law enforcement, six counts of theft, possession of syringe and auto theft. Hofmann was taken to the Clay County Jail.
Deputy Oberholtzer has been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.
The investigation is being conducted by the Indiana State Police's Putnamville post. Upon completion of the investigation, ISP will submit a report to Clay County Prosecutor Emily Clark.
Also assisting Friday were Clay County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Clay city and Brazil police departments, as well as Clay City-Harrison Volunteer Fire Department and Starr Ambulance.
UPDATE, 3 p.m.
A Jasonville man has been arrested after a four-hour standoff with police in southern Clay County.
A Clay County Sheriff’s deputy who sustained gunshot wounds in an encounter with the suspect is expected to make a full recovery, said Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.
The standoff ended about 2:30 p.m. when Joe Hofmann, 42, surrendered to police.
Ames said Hofmann came out of a tent with his hands up to end the incident at a tree row along the Eel River.
Three deputies were attempting to serve five felony warrants for Hofmann’s arrest about 10 a.m. when Hofmann exited his tent and fired at officers, striking one deputy in the leg, Ames said.
That deputy was airlifted by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.
Special response teams from Terre Haute Police, as well as the Indiana State Police in Evansville and Indianapolis, also responded to Indiana 59 in an area called New Brunswick.
Ames said police used pepper spray to attempt to get Hofmann to surrender. Hofmann was inside a tent covered with several tarps, making it difficult for the spray to penetrate.
Police also had a robot at the scene and were beginning to attempt to bring down the tent when Hofmann surrendered.
Ames said Hofmann was communicating with someone, but was not openly communicating with police. Police used loud speakers.
However, the person he was talking to convinced Hofmann to give himself up.
Ames said it is not yet known if deputies returned fire during the initial incident.
Hofmann is to be taken for medical clearance and will then be booked into the Clay County Jail.
Ames said more information will be released later today.
12:40 p.m. update:
A suspect in a police shooting appears to be pinned down along the Eel River in a rural area known as New Brunswick off Indiana 59 in southern Clay County.
Terre Haute Police’s Emergency Response Team has multiple officers at the scene. THPD’s team is the only swat agency between Indianapolis and Evansville.
The suspect reportedly shot a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy in the leg, and the deputy has been airlifted from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, a person near the scene said.
Police have been using a loud speaker and flash-bang devices in attempts to get the suspect to surrender.
A police helicopter is hovering above the scene.
The suspect is reportedly wanted on Vigo County warrants in connection to drug charges, according to police scanner traffic.
No police representatives have yet spoken to the multiple news agencies at the scene.
Traffic is flowing on Indiana 59.
Original story:
Law enforcement agencies are responding to an active scene south of Clay City in which a Clay County sheriff's deputy has been shot, according to Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.
The deputy has been transported to a hospital.
The incident happened six miles south of Clay City on Indiana 59 near the New Brunswick Bridge.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were responding.
The scene is active and the suspect was armed with a rifle, Ames said.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
According to Clay Community Schools, Clay City Junior-Senior High School and elementary school are on lockdown.
The Tribune-Star will update this report as more information becomes available.
