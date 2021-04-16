Statements from Indiana elected officials in the hours after a deadly mass shooting in Plainfield illuminated a partisan schism.
Republicans mostly offered condolences while Democrats also called for tighter gun control laws.
“Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come,” Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican, said in an emailed statement Friday morning.
For Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ali Brown, a Democrat, the hurt and anguish of victims’ families came because of the inaction of others to address the problem of gun violence.
“It would be absolutely coldhearted of House Speaker Todd Huston, Senate President Rodric Bray and Governor Eric Holcomb if they failed to address gun violence as the state is currently in session and able to find a solution to this problem,” Brown said in a statement.
Huston, Bray and Holcomb are all Republicans. The party holds a supermajority in both chambers of the State Legislature.
A lone gunman killed eight FedEx employees about 11 p.m. Thursday in a matter of minutes before killing himself, according to police.
The shooting is the 147th mass shooting of 2021 in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and the third in Indianapolis this year. The archive defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people, not including the perpetrator, are killed or injured.
“The conversation will be tough, but we must get a firm grip of the situation and the collective epidemic,” Brown said. “If that means passing background check legislation, banning automatic rifles and advocating for other common-sense gun control measures, let’s get that done immediately.”
But the 2021 legislative session, scheduled to end next week, has been more focused on expanding gun rights and resisting calls to curb gun access.
A non-binding Senate resolution “declaring that the policy of the state is to protect the constitutional right to keep and bear arms” sparked passionate discussion this week. Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, introduced the resolution, which was signed by 33 of 39 Senate Republicans, and mocked gun control advocates for saying they wanted to “get guns off of the street.”
“Nobody can ever tell me what they mean by that,” Tomes said. “I ain’t never seen a gun on the street. I’ve never seen one on the sidewalk waiting to cross the street.”
Tomes said he authored the resolution because he believes the Biden administration will “go after” the Second Amendment.
“It’s important that we do this because I think the storm’s coming our way,” Tomes said.
The resolution passed 40-10, picking up one Democratic vote, from Sen. Frank Mrvan, of Lake County.
The General Assembly’s two-year budget proposal eliminates fees for lifetime carry permits. A bill granting “constitutional carry,” which would have enabled Hoosiers to carry handguns without a license, narrowly missed becoming law after some police agencies opposed it.
Like many other states, Indiana law prohibits municipalities from passing stricter gun control regulations. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, called for tighter gun control Friday following the act of “senseless violence.”
Hogsett and 151 other mayors sent a bipartisan letter to Congress last week urging action on gun violence and asking for the passage of bills that would expand background checks.
