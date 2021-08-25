COVID numbers climb statewide and in Vigo

Indiana on Wednesday reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time since early January, amid a surge in infections and hospitalizations that comes just weeks after the state recorded pandemic lows.
The state recorded 5,037 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 3,558 one week ago. It's the highest one-day total since Jan. 10, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest ISDH report also showed hospitals statewide were treating 2,048 patients for COVID-19 as of Tuesday — a nearly 30% jump in one week and up more than five times for the state’s level of about 400 patients a day six weeks ago in early July. Hospitals reported treating 529 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units, taking up 24% of available ICU beds, compared with about 65 patients in 3% of ICU space in early July.
The Indiana Hospital Association said last week that the dramatic increase in hospitalizations was straining health care workers and causing some hospitals to reschedule non-emergency surgeries.
The association urged greater COVID-19 vaccinations, saying 98% of coronavirus-related hospitalizations since January have been unvaccinated patients. About 52% of Indiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the 16th lowest rate among the states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Monday, 67 counties were in Indiana’s second-riskiest category for the spread of the virus, up from 62 counties a week earlier, according to the most recent update posted Wednesday on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
Vigo County
Vigo County's numbers are mirroring those of the state, reaching their highest since January.
The Vigo County Health Department on Wednesday released its weekly graphics, which showed a new case total for the week Aug. 15 through Aug. 21 at 305.
That's the first time the number of weekly new cases has topped 300 since Jan. 10-16, when it was at 395.
Of the 305 new cases, 181 were in people 39 or younger. Of those, 33 were in the age range of zero to nine, and 42 were in young people ages 10 to 19.
Vigo Health Department educator Roni Elder said cases among the young are up, likely partly because the very young are not eligible for vaccination.
As the numbers climb during the surge brought on by the Delta variant of COVID-19, Vigo's hospitals have been pressed.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital on Wednesday reported it's seen an increase in patients similar to other providers.
"This increase causes our ER to reach capacity at certain times," spokeswoman Ann Marie Foote said in an e-mail. "On a regular basis, there is a continual flow of patients admitted and discharged. In two instances over the last week, we have had to divert ER EMS patients to other area facilities for a short time until additional beds became available."
Foote said hospital leaders are continually monitoring the situation. And, like other hospitals, Terre Haute Regional strongly encourages people to get vaccinated and to follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations for preventing spread of the virus.
On Tuesday afternoon, Union Health Foundation said on its Facebook page that Union Hospital had 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and its COVID unit and ICU had been full for several days, with confirmed COVID-19 patients waiting in the emergency department and other facilities for a bed.
Union Hospital as of Tuesday had 14 patients in the ICU and twelve are on a ventilator, according to the foundation's post. The average age was 57, with the youngest in his or her middle 30s. Only one patient was older than 67. None were vaccinated.
Region 7 in the Indiana State Department of Health system includes Vigo County and seven surrounding counties: Vermillion, Park, Putnam, Owen, Clay, Greene and Sullivan. ISDH's dashboard on Wednesday showed roughly 60 percent of ICU beds in use in Region 7 in use, with about 35 percent in use by non-COVID patients and 26 percent in use by COVID patients.
The hospital numbers are worth noting, Elder said.
While the news may strike some as "a little doom and gloom," she said, it is important that public know what they are at this point.
The health department's advice remains the same, she said: Get vaccinated.
— Contributing to this report were Casey Smith of the Associated Press and Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star.
