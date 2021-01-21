COVID-19 vaccination effort continues in Indiana

More than 50% of all Hoosiers 70 and older have received or are scheduled to take their COVID-19 vaccine in the seven days since the state opened up eligibility from healthcare workers and first responders.
But with no national stockpile of the vaccine, continued supply of the vaccines is uncertain and the state said it can’t open up eligibility.
“We are running very close (at) one-to-one in terms of doses and appointments, which is why we cannot expand further at this time,” Dr, Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of the health department, said.
Weaver said that shipment numbers can shift at the last minute, causing other states to cancel vaccination appointments because of shortages. She said the state expects between 78,000 and 80,000 vaccines weekly.
More than 274,000 have received their first dose and another 88,000 are fully vaccinated.
The state continues to prioritize elderly Hoosiers over essential workers with a goal of preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Some states have prioritized essential workers, such as teachers, but leaders said an age-based approach would protect the most vulnerable.
“Even people with very minimal risk of exposure still have a much higher risk of hospitalization and death (when) compared to younger people who have a very high risk of exposure,” Weaver said. “I assure you we will expand eligibility as quickly as we can when we receive more vaccine.”
The vaccine effort doesn’t include long-term care facilities, which the federal government contracted out to pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreens. Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said those companies had partially vaccinated two-thirds of nursing home residents.
Both CVS and Walgreens anticipate vaccinating all residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities by mid-February.
Box reported three Hoosiers in poor health had died after getting vaccinated and their deaths would be investigated to determine if there was any link to the vaccine. These outlier deaths, a tiny fraction of the more than 360,000 partially or fully vaccinated so far, paled in comparison to the estimated 9,600 Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19.
“I want to remind Hoosiers that we have given more than 360,000 vaccines with very few severe or adverse outcomes,” Box said. “That speaks volumes to the safety of these vaccines.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb said the goal was to eventually vaccinate 5.4 million Hoosiers, approximately 80% of the state’s population.
“The faster (our) immunization (effort is) the slower the spread and the more it will bring down deaths and bring down hospitalization rates,” Holcomb said. “We’re starting to see reason for optimism.”
Because of the numbers, Holcomb said he would only extend his current executive order by one week to allow for data analysis. The executive order dictates status levels in counties and caps gathering sizes.
While Box said decreasing positivity rates and dwindling hospitalizations are good news, she emphasized that an even more contagious version of the COVID-19 virus from the United Kingdom had been identified in Indiana and Hoosiers needed to be cautious.
“We hope these downward trends continue but I want to caution Hoosiers not to let your guard down as this virus continues to shift,” Box said.
