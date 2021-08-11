COVID-19 surge continues across Hoosier state

The number of Indiana counties at or approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 is surging as an especially contagious coronavirus variant spreads in Indiana, where nearly half of the eligible population remains unvaccinated.
On Monday, 43 counties were in Indiana’s second-riskiest category for the spread of the virus, up from 29 counties a week earlier, according to the most recent update posted Wednesday on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
Indiana’s color-coded coronavirus risk map reflects weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate.
The number of counties in the highest-risk red category, which indicates very high community spread, jumped to eight after Posey County became the first in more than six months to receive the rating last week.
Forty counties are listed as moderate-risk, or yellow. Eastern Indiana’s Randolph County is the only one that is blue — low risk.
The county numbers have shot upward in a matter of weeks. On June 26, 86 of Indiana’s 92 counties were in the blue category, and six were in yellow. No counties were listed in the orange or red categories.
Locally, Vigo County went from yellow to orange. The state map shows the seven day number of cases per 100,000 at 214, the seven say positivity of all tests at 8.2% and the 7-day positivity for unique individuals at 15.1%.
Roni Elder of the Vigo County Health Department on Tuesday said an orange rating “means we have really high transmission [of COVID-19] in Vigo County.”
“We continue to see a high increase of cases per day. Today we have 45 new COVID-19 cases. Please be mindful that COVID-19 is still in our community and spreading,” Elder said.
It is something to be concerned about, she said. “Even if you are vaccinated, the CDC recommends you wear a mask when you are in public places in places of high transmission, which Vigo County now is.”
Clay County moved into the red category on the state’s two-metric scale. The state showed its weekly cases per 100,000 at 354, its seven-day positivity for all tests at 18.3 percent and seven-day positivity for unique individuals at 29.3%.
Also locally, Union Health reported it is experiencing higher than normal patient volumes, especially in its emergency room and convenient care facilities.
The community is asked to be understanding while clinical teams work through fluctuating patient volumes, while prioritizing levels of severity.
“Our emergency room and hospital have been busier than normal the last few weeks. These challenges have unfortunately led to longer than usual wait times for emergency room care,” said Dr. Osman Abbasi, medical director for emergency medicine at Union Hospital.
“Despite these challenges, we want our community to know that we are fully committed to providing the best care possible in the Wabash Valley,” Abbasi said.
Union Medical Group Convenient Care at both downtown and eastside locations are also experiencing higher than normal patient volumes, said Louise Cadick, practice manager for convenient care.
“I would encourage all who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination to get the vaccination,” said Dr. John Bolinger, Union’s chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs. “The COVID-19 vaccinations have a proven safety record, and hundreds of millions of vaccinations have been given worldwide. They are very effective at preventing COVID-19 infection, not 100%, but close to it.
“You can have a break thru COVID-19 infection after having the vaccination, but it is not common and typically a much milder illness than if you have not received the vaccination. The FDA is expected to bestow full approval of COVID-19 vaccines within the next few weeks. We are currently seeing a third wave of infections and the Delta variant has been identified in our community. Now is a good time to get vaccinated, if you have not already.”
The state’s weekly dashboard update also indicated more than three times as many hospitalizations compared to late June when patient counts were below 400 — the lowest since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 1,300 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the most recent data released by the state health department. Of those, 305 were in intensive care, the most since Feb. 5.
Indiana’s top health officials have warned that the highly contagious delta variant will continue to spread if vaccination rates do not improve. As of Tuesday, 51% of Indiana’s eligible population — those age 12 and up — was fully vaccinated, according to the health department.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb ended a statewide mask requirement in May, when virus spread had tapered and hospitalizations were on the decline. The governor said last month that he’s concerned about the delta variant, but maintained he would leave decisions about mask requirements in schools up to local officials.
Contributing to this report were Casey Smith of Associated Press/Report for America and Sue Loughlin, Lisa Trigg and Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star.
