COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since January

Indiana hospitals, including those in Vigo County, are getting hit as the latest surge in COVID-19 infections has pushed hospitalizations and intensive care unit treatments to levels last seen in January.
Indiana hospitals were treating 1,956 patients for COVID19 as of Monday — a nearly 30% jump in one week and up almost five times for the state’s level of about 400 patients a day six weeks ago, or early July.
Hospitals reported treating about 500 people in intensive care units, taking up 23% of available ICU beds, compared to about 65 patients in 3% of ICU space in early July.
On Tuesday afternoon, Union Health Foundation said on its Facebook page: "This morning, Union Hospital reported 54 hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The COVID unit and ICU have been full for several days with confirmed COVID-19 patients waiting in the Emergency Department and other facilities for a bed.
"We currently have 14 patients in the ICU, but only a 10-bed containment unit. Twelve are on a ventilator; many are on a rotoprone (rotating) bed. Their average age is 57, with the youngest being in their mid-30s. Just one patient is older than 67 years of age. Zero are vaccinated.
"Union Medical Group (mostly Convenient Care) tested 269 patients yesterday alone. The positivity rate was 24% (64 positives)."
The state health department on Tuesday reported 57 coronavirus deaths over the past week, including 20 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday, the Associated Press reported. The new deaths raised Indiana's pandemic toll to 14,320, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.
Vigo County's total cases for the pandemic were at 13,793 as of Tuesday, and its deaths totaled 261.
The Indiana Hospital Association said last week that the dramatic increase in hospitalizations was straining healthcare workers and causing some hospitals to reschedule non-emergency surgeries.
The hospital association urged greater COVID-19 vaccinations, saying 98% of coronavirus-related hospitalizations since January have been unvaccinated patients.
About 46% of Indiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the 16th lowest rate among the states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Indiana’s latest COVID-19 deaths push the state’s seven-day rolling average to 15 fatalities a day. That’s up from two a day in mid-July and the highest since February when Indiana was declining from its pandemic peak of about 100 daily deaths in December.
— Mark Fitton contributed for the Tribune-Star.
