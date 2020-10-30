Positive COVID-19 cases have been hitting all-time highs in Indiana as Halloween approaches Saturday.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that 3,205 additional Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in a 24-hour span. The results came from a record 41,181 tests distributed, making a total of 175,893 Hoosiers who have been known to have COVID-19.

A reported 4,050 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 26 from Thursday’s report.

Despite there being a 14.6% positivity rate for unique individuals and a 7.6% for total individuals last week, most Halloween festivities are not being cancelled, but will be modified to meet Center for Disease Control and Prevention and state health department guidelines.

The CDC recommended that individuals attending Halloween gatherings follow their guidelines for gatherings and events. The CDC and Box also shared some safer alternative options for the holiday that can still be fun and interactive. Some of the alternatives include drive-through events, car parades, movie nights at home or a drive-in theater, or making fall recipes and crafts.

The CDC published a list of low-risk, moderate risk and high-risk activities and events. The agency said, “There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.”

Lower Risk

• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them;

• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends;

• Decorating your house, apartment, or living space;

• Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance;

• Having a virtual Halloween costume contest;

• Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with;

• Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.

Moderate risk

• Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard);

• Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart;

• Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than six feet apart;

• Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing;

• Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least six feet apart.

High risk

• Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door;

• Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots;

• Attending crowded costume parties held indoors;

• Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming;

• Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household;

• Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.

LaMonte Richardson Jr. is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.