COVID-19 cases hit Hoosier long-term care facilities

Long-term care facilities across the state are being hit hard as COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, continues to spread across the state, affecting some of the most vulnerable populations.
Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, used Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily virtual press conference on Tuesday to urge all long-term care facilities to immediately report any new cases of COVID-19 or deaths so officials can intervene.
“Our long-term care facilities continue to be a big concern,” Box said. “Our strike team is going out every day and testing more individuals in these facilities.” She said she expects to have more data to share later in the week.
The number of Hoosiers infected with the virus increased by 563 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 5,507 positive cases with 34 new deaths reported for a total of 173.
Of the deaths, 11 occurred in a single long-term care facility, Bethany Point, in Madison County, since March 26, while a second Madison County facility reported four deaths.
Box said there were also four deaths each in long-term care facilities in Johnson and Lawrence counties.
“In addition to residents, facilities should also be reporting on any employees who test positive,” Box added.
The Family and Social Services Administration Division of Aging updated its guidance regarding how long-term care facilities can limit the spread of COVID-19. The guidance includes protocols for personal protective equipment if the national or local supplies are low.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, who represents the district the long-term care facilities in Madison County that saw outbreaks, said he is in contact with health officials to keep his district informed.
“My sympathies certainly go out to the families of all involved, and I remain very concerned about the well-being of the remaining residents and staff,” he said in a statement.
Holcomb had the mayors of three Indianapolis cities – Joe Hogsett of Indianapolis, Lloyd Winnecke of Evansville and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry – join the daily briefing to talk about what’s being done in their communities to help those affected by the pandemic.
Hogsett said the city is planning to provide additional resources to those who might need extra help, including those who are homeless health care workers with children. The city has partnered with the YMCA of Central Indiana to offer discounted provide child-care for health care workers.
“In addition to the free COVID-19 testing that Eli Lilly has been offering for essential workers, we are doing everything that we can to help out front lines remain strong and supported,” he said. “It is the least that we can do.”
Indianapolis launched an app last month designed to help residents get in touch with food programs.
Tuesday, the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund, a partnership between the Lily Endowment Inc., the United Way of Indiana and other Indiana foundations provided $4.5 million in grants to 32 community organizations in Indiana.
The grant money was focused on specific issues emerging as critical in the COVID-19 crisis including mental health services, support for children in the welfare system and support for people with disabilities.
“Almost every hour, we’re seeing how the pandemic is disrupting more lives in significant ways,” Ann D. Murtlow, president and CEO of United Way, said in a statement.
Even as the virus spreads and the statewide lockdown of Hoosiers continues, the business of state government continues.
Joe McGuinness, commissioner of the Department of Transportation, joined Holcomb at the briefing in announcing that $126 million is being awarded to counties, towns and cities for local infrastructure projects.
“All of those projects combined will mean 2,085 road segments will be upgraded, and 11 bridges will be replaced or rehabbed due to this funding through the match a grant program,” McGuinness said.
INDOT is using this time of social distancing to get a head start on some major road projects, he said. Multiple major interstates in central Indiana will see closures as crews work to repair the roads, including I-70 in Indianapolis.
Traffic volume is down by 40% or more on weekdays, and 50% or more on weekends, now is the perfect time to jumpstart the projects, with some being done by the middle to the end of May, McGuinness said.
Victoria Ratliff is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
