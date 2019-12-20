\An overnight fire killed three people in a house, west of Muncie.
The victims likely were a teenager and her grandparents, Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell told The Star Press.
The fire at the rural home was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:50 a.m. Thursday. The house was destroyed.
The superintendent of Wes-Del schools, Kyle Mealy, said the district and the Gaston community “collectively mourn the loss of this student as well as the other two family members involved.”
Thursday was the last day of classes before holiday break.
Joe Hart told WTHR-TV that he drove from Indianapolis when he heard the news about his friends.
“I know they had wood-burning stoves, and I know they loved fire, too. We always had lots of bonfires and camp regularly,” Hart said.
He said he talked to them about three weeks ago.
"They were my friends. I loved them,” Hart said.
