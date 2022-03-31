Convention Center grand opening set for April 9

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board, along with the City of Terre Haute and Vigo County, will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Terre Haute Convention Center at 10 a.m. April 9.
Construction is complete and the final touches on the facility are nearly done, the CIB said in a news release Thursday.
The April 9 ceremony will honor those who helped make the project a reality, followed by the official ribbon cutting to mark the building as open. The public is encouraged to attend.
Guided tours of the facility will be offered, as will activities for families. The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The CIB is extremely excited to showcase and welcome this extraordinary facility to the community,”Jon Marvel, CIB president, said in the news release. "This is a community asset we should all be proud of, and it’s certainly one to celebrate for the economic, tourism and hospitality impacts it will bring to Vigo County."
The grand opening will also feature a Business Expo, in which nearly 30 local businesses will showcase products and services offered in Vigo County. Interested businesses and entrepreneurs are welcome to reserve a booth by visiting www.terrehauteccbusinessexpo.eventbrite.com.
The public will have the opportunity to interact with each booth and learn more about the array of companies.
“The Business Expo is an opportunity for local businesses to promote themselves in a unique way and be an integral part of the celebratory day,” said Tennille Wanner, general manager of the Terre Haute Convention Center. “We invite small businesses to take part in this event, as we want to create lasting relationships between small business owners and the Convention Center.”
On April 9, the Center Parking Garage just north of the building on Cherry Street will be open for the public. Wabash Avenue will be blocked off for traffic from Seventh Street to Ninth Street.
Basketball, face painting, Terre Haute Children’s Museum Activities and Terre Haute Police Department Response Vehicles and K9 dogs will be set up along Wabash Avenue.
Later in April, the Terre Haute Convention Center will host its second opening event, a Welcoming Gala. Tickets and tables will be available for purchase, with more information to come.
