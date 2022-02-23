Controversial HB 1134 moves to full Senate

The Senate Committee on Education and Career Development voted Wednesday to pass House Bill 1134 out of committee to be heard before the full chamber over the objections of hundreds of educators.
Opponents say the bill will limit teachers from educating students about sensitive topics such as racism, while bill authors emphasize the need for parent transparency and access to their child’s education.
Bill sponsor Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, successfully offered major changes to the bill again after softening bill language last week surrounding the “divisive concepts” that teachers couldn’t promote in the classroom.
The remaining three concepts are: that any group is inferior or superior; that any group should be treated adversely or preferentially; or that individuals are responsible for the actions of others.
“There are some changes to the mental health language specifically,” Rogers said of her amendment, responding to criticism that children would be denied mental health services if their parents disapproved.
“I’ve included language that (schools) do not have to contact the parent if the parent is the reason (children) are receiving services.”
Rogers' amendment also would create a summer committee on mental health services in schools, direct the Department of Education to analyze what districts have curriculum committees and related matters and impose a parental opt-in for students to participate in school surveys.
Committee Chairman Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, didn’t allow testimony Wednesday and cut off testimony last week even as dozens chanted “Let us speak” from the hallways.
Several Democratic amendments failed to gain traction with the Republican supermajority, though an amendment from Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, nearly passed with a 6-7 vote.
Melton’s amendment required “enhanced study” of Black history, sharing examples from the violent murders of civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964 to Shirley Chisholm — the first women to run for president.
“Just 57 years ago, Blacks in this country still had issues with voting rights,” Melton said. “This is an option now, but what I’m saying is that this should be a requirement.”
The bill passed the committee 8-5, with one Republican joining four Democrats voting "no."
“I have really struggled with this bill more than any education bill that I’ve dealt with,” said Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, citing the near-unanimous opposition in her local school districts. “For me … the only correct vote is a ‘no’ vote.”
The bill moves to be read before the Senate chamber, where the full body can vote on further amendments.
