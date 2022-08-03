U.S Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 58, is one of four people killed in a Wednesday wreck near Nappanee.
The crash occurred on Ind. 19, south of Ind. 119, where one car was heading south and another heading north at 12:32 p.m.
Janet and I are devastated by the tragic loss of our friend Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and her two staffers - Emma Thomson and Zach Potts - earlier today. Our broken hearts go out to her husband Dean and the entire family during this time of unimaginable mourning.— Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) August 3, 2022
Walorski and two of her staff members were in an SUV headed south on Ind. 19. There is a roundabout at the Ind. 119 intersection. Her two staff members were identified as Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C. Thomas was her communications director and Potts was district director.
The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said the northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided with Walorski's vehicle head on.
A statement from Walorski's office reads, "Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time."
Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Walorski.
Walorski, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.
Elkhart Mayor Rod Robertson reacted, "I am shocked and saddened to learn of Rep. Jackie Walorski's passing and the passing of her staff members. This is a devastating loss for Elkhart, Indiana, and for the nation. Jackie was a warrior for Hoosiers in Washington and her collaboration and passion was felt right here in Elkhart. Her dedication to serving our community will be hard to replace. Her family, her colleagues, and her staff are in my prayers."
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Indiana, said, "Jackie Walorski was a tireless advocate for the Hoosiers she represented and a kind friend to everyone she met. She faithfully served her constituents and her Lord and Savior, and I trust she is now wrapped in the arms of Christ. This is a devastating loss, and we grieve for her two staff members — Zach and Emma — who had their whole lives ahead of them. Please join me and Maureen in praying for the families and friends of those lost on this tragic day for Indiana.”
Statement from Purdue University President Mitch Daniels regarding U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski. Before serving in Congress, Walorski served three terms in the Indiana Statehouse (2004-2010), where she became assistant floor leader and worked closely with then-Gov. Daniels. “There could not be worse news. I’m heartsick at this tragedy. Jackie Walorski was a great public servant, a brave and constant ally for change during all my years in elected office, and a great representative of her district at both the state and national levels. I can’t say how much I’ll miss her.”
A statement from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on the passing of Rep. Jackie Walorski was released Wednesday afternoon: "Jackie Walorski was a woman who stood strong in her values, cared for her family, and served Hoosiers well. I have many great memories and stories of our time together in Congress and on the campaign trail. In addition to everything else, she had a great sense of humor. She will be missed. Our sympathies also go out to the families of Zach Potts and Emma Thomson who died in the same tragic accident. Hoosiers across the state mourn the loss of these public servants."
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story will be updated.
