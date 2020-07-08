A nonpartisan voting rights organization has filed a lawsuit to overturn a 2019 law that prohibits voters and other citizens from asking a court to force polls open past their 6 p.m. closing time.
Members of Common Cause Indiana filed the lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, arguing the 2019 law violates Hoosiers’ rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
The 2019 law — Senate Enrolled Act 560 — prohibits voters, candidates and political parties from asking courts to extend voting times if they experience problems at the polls, including logistical errors like ballot shortages and equipment malfunctions.
Now, only the election boards who administer the elections can seek to extend Indiana’s 12-hour voting window, or 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.
“No law should limit an eligible voter’s ability to address election day problems that may prevent them from casting their ballot,” said Julia Vaughn, policy director of Common Cause Indiana, in a press conference held to announce the lawsuit.
In addition to narrowing who can ask for a voting extension, the 2019 law also requires the county election boards to unanimously decide poll hours should be extended. The law also limits the reasons county election boards can use to ask for an extension to polling places being physically closed.
Erica Irish is the 2020 Russell Pulliam editor for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
