Hoosier students and families are encouraged to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which is now open for the 2021-2022 school year.
With over $350 million in state financial aid available, as well as billions of dollars in federal aid, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education reminds Hoosiers that filing the FAFSA by April 15, 2021 is imperative for securing money for college.
Filing the FAFSA is required for many of Indiana’s scholarship and grant opportunities, such as the 21st Century Scholarship. Many colleges require a completed FAFSA to award merit and need-based scholarships.
How to file
Students can file the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov. The first step for students who have not previously filed the FAFSA is to create a Federal Student Aid ID. Then, each student will need:
• Social Security number;
• Alien registration number (for non-U.S. citizens);
• Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned;
• Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable);
• Records of untaxed income (if applicable).
The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 800-4FED-AID. Hoosier families can also find FAFSA help through INvestEd Indiana at www.investedindiana.org.
