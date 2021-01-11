This Citizens' Guide is dedicated to providing readers with information about the legislative process, as well as contact information for legislative leaders and local representatives and senators. Included is a primer on how a bill becomes law in Indiana, and instructions for tracking legislation online.
Citizens' Guide to the 2021 Indiana General Assembly
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Jay Heinig, 81, son of Mary and Charles Heinig (deceased), died 1/2/21 in Terre Haute, IN. He will be greatly missed by the following family members: Mary Jane Zody, Blacksburg, VA (sister), all Heinig cousins, and nephews who are: Karl Zody and children - Nikolaus, Jarod…
SHELBURN [mdash] Nancy Rose Russell, 78, of Shelburn, Indiana, finished her race January 2, 2021 and is safe in the arms of Jesus. She was the biblical definition of a wife to her husband of 57 years, Thomas Roland Russell; and mother to her children, Tracie, Michael T. (deceased), and Sara.…
TAMPA, Fla. [mdash] William Stariha, Jr. of Tampa, Fla., and formerly of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Melech Hospice House in Tampa. He was born September 14, 1960 in Clinton to William Stariha, Sr., and Shirley Wittenmyer Stariha. He was a US Air Force veteran and …
Most Popular
Articles
- New downtown apartments much welcomed
- Pitching great Tommy John hospitalized with COVID-19
- Judge puts restrictions on federal executions
- Hoosiers, Hauteans react to Capitol breach
- Police make third arrest in fatal shooting of ISU student
- Indiana begins vaccine rollout to public
- Police arrest Indianapolis man following early morning armed robbery
- John Krull: Mike Braun, chasing cars again
- The Latest: 1 person shot as Trump backers storm Capitol
- The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.