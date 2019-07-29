The Indiana Department of Child Services says child neglect and abuse deaths increased about 10 percent during fiscal year 2017.
A report released Friday details 65 deaths that resulted directly from abuse or neglect. That's up from 59 child deaths in fiscal year 2016.
The report found that 44 were due to neglect and 21 were caused by abuse.
Forty-five of the 65 fatalities involved children 3 years old or younger. It illustrates a national trend that very young children are at the highest risk of abuse or neglect.
The report found that the most common neglect-related child deaths were related to kids being left unattended near water or a caregiver's failure to provide safe sleeping arrangements.
Statewide, Lake County recorded the most child deaths, nine, caused by abuse or neglec, followed by Marion County with seven fatalities and Clark County with four.
About 42 percent of the deaths were declared accidental, while 46 percent were declared homicides. In 11 percent of the deaths, manner of death could not be determined. One death was recorded as a suicide.
Thirteen of of the 65 victims, or about 20 percent, had prior substantiated history with DCS.
Ten of the deaths (45 percent) attributed to abuse were caused by head trauma.
Drowning was the most common cause of death in neglect-related fatalities.
Biological parents were deemed responsible most often for the child fatalities detailed in this report.
There were 25 perpetrators cited in abuse-related fatalities; of those 16, or 64 percent, were the victim’s biological parents. There were 54 perpetrators cited in neglect-related fatalities; of them, 46, or 85 percent, were biological parents.
White children made up the majority of the victims -- 48 children, or 74 percent -- who died by abuse or neglect in the 2017 state fiscal year.
In some cases, caregiver stressors were determined to play a role in the death of a child. Insufficient income and substance abuse were the most commonly cited issues.
