Prosecutors have charged a man accused of shooting a Gary police detective with felony attempted murder and other counts.
Kameron T. Cooks, 22, of Gary also is charged with aggravated battery and two counts of resisting law enforcement, Lake Superior Court records show, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Wednesday.
Cooks hasn't made a court appearance yet. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.
Sgt. William Fazekas, a 32-year member of the Gary Police Department, was shot Monday after Following a vehicle he saw driving recklessly in Gary. When the vehicle came to a stop, Fazekas activated his lights and left his vehicle “when he was ambushed by a barrage of gunfire,” Gary police have said.
Fazekas took cover inside his vehicle, but he was struck by gunfire, police said.
Cooks was arrested later Monday in a nearby abandoned home.
Fazekas remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the city’s police and firefighters put their lives on the line everyday and he was grateful to Fazekas for his commitment to the city’s safety.
