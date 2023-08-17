Former Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers filed the paperwork Thursday to launch a political campaign to succeed Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2024, joining an increasingly crowded Republican primary field.
Chambers stepped down from his position with the state earlier this month, fueling speculation that he would join the race for the open seat. Holcomb is term-limited and cannot run in 2024.
“As Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce, the last two years, I have witnessed firsthand how important leadership, vision, urgency and aspiration are to the future of Indiana,” Chambers said in a release. “I am running for Governor because I want Hoosiers of today and Hoosiers of tomorrow to believe that Indiana offers an opportunity for an excellent life. I am ambitious in my vision for Indiana, and I look forward to talking with Hoosiers about the best way to continue making our state the envy of many.”
During his departure, Chambers touted the successes of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the quasi-public economic development state agency he led with the state. Those wins include launching the LEAP Innovation district in Boone County and the distribution of hundreds of millions of state dollars in regional investments known as READI.
Chambers founded his real estate business, Buckingham Companies, as a student at Indiana University in 1984 and now commands a portfolio exceeding $3 billion as the company’s president and CEO. That leadership includes founding the philanthropic Buckingham Foundation, Inc., dedicated to causes such as childhood hunger and affordable housing.
Prior to his time leading the state’s economic development efforts, he served as the chair of the Indiana State Fair Commission and sat on various boards, including: Indianapolis Downtown Inc., National Multi-Housing Council, Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership and the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Urban Land Institute of Indiana, the Indiana State Office Building Commission, the Apartment Association of Indiana and the Indianapolis Police Department Civilian Merit Board.
The pathway to governor won’t be easy, with political powerhouses raising millions to woo voters in advance of the May Republican primary. Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch have proven to be formidable foes in the fundraising arena, promising an expensive race. Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined the race last month after campaign finance deadlines but could attract — and more importantly, retain — a key segment of the Republican Christian vote.
Additionally, Doden served as the Indiana Secretary of Commerce under Holcomb’s predecessor, former Gov. Mike Pence.
Once past the primary, the Republican nominee will likely face former Superintendent of Education Jennifer McCormick, a Democrat facing no primary opposition, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, whose party selects their leading candidate.
