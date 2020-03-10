Townships can take responsibility for neglected cemeteries under current law but often don’t have the resources to tackle the “eyesores,” according to state Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero.
House Bill 1090, which is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk after state representatives consented to amendments from the Senate, would allow counties to take care of cemeteries when townships can’t.
“Particularly if the township was ... under-budgeted and couldn’t help maintain that,” said Cook, the bill’s author. “The township could agree and the county has the opportunity.”
Communities might struggle to identify owners of abandoned cemeteries, particularly if the owner is out-of-state or died without an apparent heir. Associations and churches affiliated with cemeteries might move away or disband, leaving the future of the cemetery, and its graves, to decay.
“In some of the real small areas and rural areas, the townships don’t have the budgeted opportunity to keep expanding and doing those things,” Cook said. “Then we have a lot of areas … that are growing and have housing developments.”
Cook emphasized that the bill requires only minimal maintenance of cemeteries, so it wouldn’t be a burden to those that couldn’t invest in amenities.
“You don’t have to come in and put up a fence and all that if it doesn’t have one,” Cook said. “It was not a measure to punish the mom-and-pop farm out there that’s got six grave sites on the family plot. … Those have not been issues.”
Cook said he was surprised by the number of lawmakers who reached out about the problem.
The idea for the legislative solution came from the Association of Indiana Counties.
“I had several (senators) that mentioned there were issues in their areas,” Cook said. “So it is a statewide issue that’s kind of growing.”
