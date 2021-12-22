A correctional officer at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle has been arrested and faces charges of sexual assault in Montana, according to Clark Cottom, Sullivan County sheriff.
Sheriff’s officials were alerted by Montana authorities of a wanted individual, possibly living in northeastern Sullivan County, Cottom said in a news release.
Deputy Colt Thompson, with the assistance of the Hymera town marshal, arrested Robert Lee Morrissey Jr., 58, of Hymera. Morrissey is employed by the Indiana Department of Corrections in Carlisle.
The Laurel Police Department in Yellowstone County, Montana, is the lead investigating agency.
Morrissey faces three counts of sexual assault. Bond is set at $200,000.
Montana authorities will be picking up Morrissey in the next few days, Cottom said.
